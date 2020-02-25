UPDATE: VP Mike Pence applauds farmers in Lansing speech

UPDATE: Vice President Mike Pence spoke for just over one-half hour to representatives of the Michigan Farm Bureau. He spoke of the high-technology that makes up modern farming and applauded the commitment of the American farmer.

On the way to the convention center he made an unscheduled stop at the Fleetwood Diner for a plate of pancakes and some campaigning.

He will continue his swing through mid-Michigan with a stop in Troy for a campaign rally later today.

Original Story: Vice President Mike Pence has arrived at Lansing’s Capital Region International Airport for his latest visit to mid-Michigan, his third in three months.

He was met by a handful of officials, including U.S. Rep John Moolenaar and former Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette.

Pence visited briefly with a group of supporters before getting on a bus and traveling to the Lansing Center to address a group from the Farm Bureau.

6 News anchor Lauren Thompson is with the vice president and will have an exclusive interview online and on 6 News today.







Photo: Bryan Klopp

VP Mike Pence in Lansing

6 News will livestream Pence’s speech at the Lansing Center.

He will then leave Lansing and bus to Troy, where he will make another stop before departing this evening.