Livestreaming Now: Watch the speakers at Lansing’s MLK Jr. Day luncheon







LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Across the nation today people will honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. through marches, concerts and acts of service.

The biggest event is the Martin Luther King Day Luncheon, which is Monday at the Lansing Center.

Thousands of people will come to see the performances and award presentations, and to hear speeches from Senators Gary Peters and Debbie Stabenow and Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin.

The annual luncheon is hosted by the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commission of Mid-Michigan.

This event has been held since 1984 and has become the largest and longest running Luncheon honoring Dr. King in the Great Lakes region.

This year’s theme is “There Comes a Time When Silence is Betrayal”.





