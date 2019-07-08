UPDATE: Lansing Police make arrest in double homicide case

Lansing Police have made an arrest in the double homicides which were discovered earlier this month. The remains of a mother and son were found buried in a home on the 800 block of Loa Street on the city’s south side.

Chief Yankowski revealed today that Douglas Hill, 55, of Lansing has been arrested and arraigned on two counts of murder and two felony firearms counts.

Police arrested Hill Friday at the Monroe County Jail where he was being held in a unrelated charge.

Yankowski said Hill was an acquaintance of the victims and had also lived on the 800 block of Loa Street. The chief would not give more details.

This story is developing and will be updated.