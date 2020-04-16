Livingston Co. Emergency Operation Center in full activation status

The Livingston County Emergency Operations Center has shifted to full activation status.

That means that representatives from each emergency service department in the county, as well as the emergency manager, health department, local hospitals, transportation and central dispatch EOC staff are meeting daily to ensure plans are in place to protect the safety of the public and responders throughout the COVID-19 response.

Typically, people who are involved in the EOC work together physically at an established location.

Due to the nature of COVID-19 and social distancing orders, EOC staff are working together virtually.

The emergency operations center serves as a coordination hub for an incident response.

Staff do things like gather critical information, track trends, request and coordinate delivery of supplies, and report statistics to local organizations.

Through the EOC, the county can request needed resources form the state of Michigan.