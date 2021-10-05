Livingston Co. GOP to hold anti-Biden rally

President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the debt ceiling during an event in the State Dining Room of the White House, Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

HOWELL, Mich. (WLNS) — In lieu of President Biden’s visit to Howell today, the Livingston County Republican Party is hosting a “Stop the Spending Rally”.

According to WHMI, Livingston County Republican Party Chair Meghan Reckling, residents are encouraged to start gathering at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday for the rally, which will start at 12:30 p.m. on the corner of M-59 and Michigan Avenue, adjacent to the training center.

Reckling says residents “should help us line M-59 from Michigan Ave westward toward the Howell Airport!” She advised attendees to bring a lawn chair and “signs, flags and noisemakers.”

Additionally, Reckling says that rally-goers should stay out of the street.

The President is expected to land in Lansing at the Capital Region International Airport, then visit the Operating Engineers facility in Howell Township where he’ll be accompanied by Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

We will be streaming Air Force One landing in Lansing around roughly 1:20 p.m. today. You can view that at the top of this page when it’s happening.

Whitmer announced that she will be at the event today “to promote the president’s bipartisan infrastructure plan, a critical step toward upgrading the state’s roads, bridges, and other infrastructure while also creating countless good-paying jobs.”

The “Build Back Better Agenda” is said to create jobs, cut taxes, and lower costs for working families, however, this plan is opposed by Republicans, as they ask where the funds will come from.

6 News will be present at the rally, keeping you updated with the latest developments.