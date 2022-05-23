LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of a phone-based scam where people pose as law enforcement.

The scammer calls their potential victim through a spoofed number that appears to be local, and the caller claims to be a Sergeant with the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office.

The scammer uses the name of a real, current employee of the Sheriff’s Office, and tells their victim that there is a warrant for their arrest and that they must wire bond money. The scammer then says if they do not send the money, deputies will arrest the victim.

If you receive this call, immediately hang up and block the caller if you can.

“Generally these scammers will stop calling quickly if you refuse to speak with them. This particular scammer is currently calling from (517) 701-9077 has a voice mail box set up misrepresenting the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office. Citizens should be aware however, that these phone numbers are easily generated over the internet and may change many times. Also such scammers will often use a different name or a different official-sounding agency to fit their needs and intimidate the person they are calling,” the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

No government agency will ever request money through wire services.

If you ever receive a call from someone claiming to be a government employee or official and you aren’t sure if they are legitimate, hang up, call an official agency number, and ask for confirmation.

“If you have vulnerable friends, neighbors or relatives who may be more susceptible to these crimes, teach them to never wire or send money to someone they do not know,” the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.