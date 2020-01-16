Livingston County Convention and Visitors Bureau establishes $1,500 scholarship for students

Howell, Mich. — (WLNS):

The Livingston County Convention and Visitors Bureau has established an annual “Hospitality Star Scholarship” for 2020 to invest in the education of the tourism industry professionals in the Brighton-Howell Area.

The LCCVB will award two scholarships in the amount of $1,500. One to a current Cleary University Hospitality student and one to a high school senior in a Livingston County high school pursuing a degree in hospitality, outdoor recreation, marketing, or other related major.

The applicant must meet the criteria and will be chosen by the LCCVB’s Education Committee.

LCCVB Board President, Pam McConeghy believes that an investment in our students is an investment in our community and will continue to serve the tourism well.

“We want to help those who have chosen the hospitality and tourism industry and provide them with support and the tools they need to succeed. Their success will translate into economic benefits in our community and throughout the state of Michigan,” McConeghy said.

The recipient will be honored at the LCCVB’s Annual Partner Meeting on March 19, 2020 at Block Brewing Company in Howell. Students can submit their application online at http://visitlivingstoncounty.com/scholarships/. The application deadline is February 28, 2020

For more information, please contact Mary Robinson at mary@lccvb.org or (517) 548-1795