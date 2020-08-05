Livingston County Prosecutor ousted in August primary

The Livingston County prosecutor will be looking for a new job after voters overwhelmingly rejected his bid for re-election on Tuesday.

William Vailliencourt lost to former judge David Reader by a margin of more than 2 to 1 in the Republican primary. Reader had 23,947 votes (69%) to Vailliencourt’s 10,592 (31%).

Vailliencourt isn’t just the Livingston County prosecutor. He’s also currently the head of the Prosecuting Attorneys Association of Michigan – a group that represents prosecutors across the state.

Reader actually gave up his judgeship to run against the incumbent. In a statement announcing his bid for the prosecutor’s office, he said the office had “lost its way.”

“From turning a blind eye to the powerful and connected, to continuing senseless prosecutions despite exculpatory evidence because of a win-at-all-costs attitude, justice has become lost to the

current Prosecutor,” Reader said in a press release.

Vailliencourt had served in the prosecutor’s office for 25 years – most of them as an assistant prosecutor, then serving as the prosecutor for two terms.

Reader now faces Ragan Lake in the November election.