LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – A Livingston County man has pleaded guilty after being charged with criminal sexual conduct (CSC).

In December, 43-year-old Brighton man Francis Winegarden II plead guilty to one count of first-degree CSC relationship and one count of fourth-degree CSC incest.

Livingston County Circuit Court Judge Miriam A. Cavanaugh sentenced Winegarden between 10 and 20 years in prison.

As part of the plea agreement, he will also be monitored electronically for the rest of his life as well as being required to register as a sex offender.

“Securing this prison sentence is a testament to our team’s dedication to prioritizing survivors,” Attorney General Nessel said. “We will continue to pursue justice for those who have long felt silenced and provide the resources necessary to support survivors in the healing process.”