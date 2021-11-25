Local bands, Spartan athlete join Detroit’s Thanksgiving Day parade

Mid-Michigan and Michigan State University are making their presence known at Detroit’s annual Thanksgiving Day parade.

Better known as America’s Thanksgiving Day parade, this year’s event features three Grand Marshals including Calvin “Megatron” Johnson, a former Detroit Lions wide receiver. Johnson spent his whole 9 year career in Detroit.

The parade also features numerous celebrities with ties to Michigan including four Olympians, a finalist on “The Voice”, and the Taylor North baseball team – winners of this year’s Little League World Series.

The celebration will also feature high school bands – including musicians from St. Johns and Brighton.

It will also feature Michigan State University golfer James Piot. Piot is the U.S. Amateur Champion as well as a captain of the MSU team.

On the music side, the parade will include performances by the cast of the Broadway musical “The Lion King” and a song by the Detroit Youth Choir.

The parade will be broadcast locally on WLNS between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m.