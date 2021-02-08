Local BLM calling for Lansing council member Brandon Betz to resign

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – 6 News expects to hear calls for the resignation of a Lansing council member at Monday’s meeting.

According to the Lansing chapter of Black Lives Matter, the group wants councilman Brandon Betz to step down.

They accuse councilman Betz of unethical conduct while holding office stemming from a thread of text messages he and a BLM member exchanged recently they believe were threatening.

Members of the organization are planning to bring this up during the public comment section of Monday’s meeting.

It is scheduled to start at 7 P.M. on Zoom and 6 News will keep you updated on any developing news.