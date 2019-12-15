Local business recovering after early morning crash

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– A woman is recovering after crashing into a business on Lansing’s south side early Saturday morning. Police say alcohol was involved.

Employees at Don Pancho say if this had happened during the day while the store was open, who knows how many people could’ve been hurt.

They closed while crews repaired the outside of the store.

“It’s just really shocking to see how it is,” says employee Jaqueline Benito. “I don’t know, it’s really shocking.”

Benito says she was asleep when her fiance called early in the morning, hours before her normal shift at Don Pancho. He was driving by the store on his way to work and saw that a car had crashed through the store’s wall.

“He called me and he was like ‘I’m not sure you’re gonna work today.’ And I was like, what are you talking about? I was sleep,” Benito says. “And he said, well there’s a car like in the store. But I thought he meant like actually halfway inside the store.”

The car wasn’t all the way in the store itself, but it did damage the outside of the building and start a gas leak. That was enough to slow down business for the day.

The owners say they’re just glad no one was in the store at the time and grateful for all the calls and messages of support they’ve gotten throughout the day.

They’re also sending words of encouragement to that driver–despite all that’s happened.

“It feels really nice that people actually care about it and people are concerned,” Benito says. “But I also feel like people shouldn’t be like, “Oh that girl, she’s dumb,” or this or that. We’re not gonna judge because we don’t know what she might be going through. Material things can be replaced but a life cannot be.”

Don Pancho says they hope to reopen soon. You can follow their Facebook page for more updates.

6 News will keep you posted as we learn more about this case.