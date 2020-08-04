Local center helps Mid-Michigan businesses grow

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — For new businesses in Michigan, getting a business off the ground is not an easy task.

But as WLNS-TV 6 anchor Melissa Brennan reports in this week’s Tech Tuesday, there are many resources out there to help people get going, for free.

Watch to learn more about the Capitol Region Small Business Development Center, a local non-profit that’s hosted by Lansing Community College to improve businesses of all sizes here in Mid-Michigan.

“We are open to anyone here who is looking to start a business or grow a business,” Laurie Lonsdorf, Regional Director at the Capitol Region Small Business Development Center said.