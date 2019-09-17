Local charities benefit from Izzo Legacy Run-Walk

Planning has already begun for the second annual Izzo Legacy Run-Walk on the campus of Michigan State.

The inaugural Izzo Legacy event was held last April but it will continue to benefit the community for years to come.

This afternoon the success from that event is being shared as Tom and Lupe Izzo distributed donations raised during the event this past spring.

“Some day I probably won’t be here and I want to make sure what we raised that we keep up and move forward with it,” said Tom Izzo. “So it is just not about us, it is about our two kids and all of our friends in this community that we think we have a lot of.”

The charities that are receiving donations from the Izzo Foundation are the Greater Lansing Food Bank, Cristo Rey Community Center, Holy Cross Services, MSU Student Food Bank, Ele’s Place, MSU Safe Place and Lansing Promise.

WLNS-TV 6 is proud to be a partner in this annual event and look forward to the spring event.