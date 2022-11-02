LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A Lansing church is working to reduce violence amidst an increase since the pandemic.

As a result of the violence, Christ Kingdom Builders is hosting its second annual “One Night Stop the Violence” concert.

The event will begin at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Christ Kingdom Builders: 719 E. César E. Chávez Ave.

“We are offering a peaceful way to give resources and support to the community and in turn get support back,” said Audrey Anderson, a coordinator with Christ Kingdom Builders.

Anderson said Stop the Violence will direct attention toward eliminating hate crimes, senseless killing, domestic abuse, child abuse, and trafficking.

Organizers want to not only talk about the violence issues, but take action.

Anderson says the urge to act out can begin at a young age.

“If you’re teaching them that yelling and screaming is not always the answer, putting your hands on someone is not always the answer, because where does that take you,” Anderson said.

The event wants to provide youth with knowledge, so they don’t continue down a damaging path.

“Sometimes people just need someplace to go, someone to talk to, they need information that will help them grow,” Anderson said.

Organizers hope to not only provide resources to the youth, but also to adults.

The church said it wants to expand the event into other communities to see real change and end violence once and for all.