Local doctor testifies in Supreme Court nomination hearing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A local doctor testified virtually for the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee today as part of the confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett.

Dr. Fahan Bhati is a family physician in Lansing. He is also CEO of the nonprofit Care Free Medical, which provides health care to people in Lansing who otherwise would not be able to get it.

He shared stories with senators today about patients who struggled to get medical care, but were able to get healthy and enter the workforce thanks to the Affordable Care Act and the Medicaid expansion it provides.

He also warned that eliminating the Affordable Care Act would open the door for insurance companies to refuse to cover people with pre-existing conditions, including complications from COVID-19.

If Amy Coney Barrett is confirmed as a new Supreme Court Justice, one of the first cases she is likely to hear involves the Affordable Care Act. It is scheduled to go before the court just days after the election.