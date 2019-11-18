Local drivers catch a break as gas prices tumble

Lansing gas prices have fallen 12.6 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.35, according to online gas price monitor GasBuddy.com.

Gas prices in Lansing are 29.3 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, yet stand 6.0 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Lansing is priced at $2.18 while the most expensive is $2.67, a difference of 49.0 cents per gallon.

The lowest price in the state is $2.05 while the highest is $3.00, a difference of 95.0 cents per gallon.

“As we approach the holiday season, gas prices continue to see some volatility, but thankfully ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, prices appear to be in a downward trend in most areas,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

The cheapest price in the entire country today stands at $1.84 while the most expensive is $5.09, a difference of $3.25.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 3.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.58.

The national average is down 7.7 cents per gallon from a month ago, yet stands 1.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.