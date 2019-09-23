Local firefighter returns from Hurricane Dorian

EAST LANSING, MI. (WLNS)– Chris Patterson has been with the East Lansing Fire Department for more than 11 years and just returned from his mission down South.

Hurricane Dorian hit several states and devastated the Bahamas a few weeks ago and Patterson had the opportunity to help.

“I feel like I was very lucky and very privileged to be chosen,” said Patterson.

He is part of Michigan Task Force One and traveled down to Jacksonville, Florida with almost fifty other rescue personnel.

It took two days for the task force to get to Florida and when they arrived, Patterson said there was virtually no damage. After spending a few days traveling around Florida to assist in different communities, they were eventually requested to another state as Hurricane Dorian moved up the coast.

“We were actually summoned to North Carolina the state of North Carolina requested our resources and we had to be released by the state of Florida to then be mobilized in North Carolina,” said Patterson.

He says there were multiple other rescue units and task forces there to assist and he didn’t take part on any rescue missions this time, but was still on his toes.

“We were tying some knots and rigging some high lines in case we had to do a swift water rescue,” said Paterson “we were tying some knots and rigging some high lines in case we had to do a swift water rescue.”

Patterson was the only one from the East Lansing Fire Department who went down with the task force to Hurricane Dorian and says it’s experiences like this one that benefit not only him, but his community.

“I feel like the more experiences I have like this the better, I’m going to get and the more the more training and more experience I’m going to get to bring back to my area,” said Patterson.

He says it was a valuable experience and also made friends with other rescue personnel from around the state.

When asked if he’d do it again….

“In a heart beat,” said Patterson.