Local group gives new life to old toys

You’ll find piles and piles of toys at the Walton Insurance Group in Jackson. It’s all part of the Play it Forward used toy drive. More than a thousand toys were donated, but before the toys find new homes they first need to be restored, and that’s where Cousino Restoration comes in. Cousino Restoration’s goal is to help those in need during emergency situations.

“We’re able to help out numerous organizations from family services to shelters, domestic abuse centers, and churches, and daycares, and just a whole lot,” said Business Development Specialist at Cousino Restoration, Sheri Ferguson.

Ric Walton is the CEO of Walton Insurance Group, and after seeing what Cousino was doing he wanted to help kids right here in Jackson.

“So many kids have so many toys, and they don’t use them so what do you do with them? And half of them are as good as new, and the really great thing is Cousino said we will take these toys and we will clean them, and do some minor repairs on them. They are good as new, and we can share them with kids that just don’t have much of anything,” said Walton.

For Sheri, it’s all about the look on the kids faces when they see their new toy.

“It’s great to see their faces light up and it helps bring a smile to their face when they are going through maybe homelessness or being misplaced, or waiting for adoption, and different scenarios. It’s great to bring some joy to their life,” said Ferguson.