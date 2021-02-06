Local mother writes children’s book on coping with loss to help grieving families

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS)—The words every family has a story, welcome to ours is written on the walls inside Callie Fryt’s home. It’s a story that includes one of life’s hardest moments on May 25th, 2020.

“My son he always after he ate he would always say ok I’m going to lay down now. So it was normal,” said Fryt.

A little bit later Callie went to pick up her four-year-old son Kaiden, and noticed he was limp and unable to stand. That’s when she knew something wasn’t right.

“I instantly dropped my daughter and started CPR on him.”

She did that for ten minutes before ems took him to the hospital.

“I just remember praying please bring my baby back just don’t let him leave me.”

Four year old Kaiden had passed away. Doctors say the cause was an infection in his heart. But out of one of the darkest days in their families story Callie knew she had to do something to help her two year old daughter cope with the loss of her brother, so she wrote a children’s book.

“I could read her a book every night before bed until she can read it to me, and it can help her kind of deal with losing her brother growing up,” said Author of “You’ll Always Be,” Callie Fryt.

While the name Kaiden is not in the book his character is. It’s a story of love, and loss and one that she hopes every page will help other families cope with the unthinkable.

“I want to give families a way to help their children just because I know I need it. I’m just hoping I can help as many families as I can.”

Callie says, while she hopes her first published book gives her daughter strength, she’s actually the one pushing mommy to keep going.

“Without her I don’t know where I would be. If I would be here, I don’t know. I just think that she makes me get out of bed every day.”

Now their story, and the one of Kaiden continues in the book, and in their hearts. The book is soon to be on sale at https://inmemoryofkaiden.org/