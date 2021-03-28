Local Non-Profit Raises Funds for Veterans and The Homeless

Good food and a good cause brought in people from around Mid-Michigan this afternoon. A Lansing-based non-profit Footprints for Michigan hosted a dine-in fundraiser yesterday.

It was their first since the start of the pandemic.

“We work in coordination with a lot of different charities, community centers and a lot of different cities trying to spread the word, and trying to do it one step at a time. That’s our motto,” said Matt Thornton, Vice President for Footprints for Michigan.

One step at a time turned into one taco at a time. More than two dozen people came into the VFW post in Lansing hoping to make a difference.

Every purchase at the Taco fundraiser went towards purchasing and donating shoes, and socks for homeless veterans trying to get back on their feet.

It’s all apart of their Soles 4 Vets program.

“You don’t know when you’re going to need the help, and what you give out comes back to you,” said Stacey Roymerr.

“Just trying to move forward and keep helping people out cause that’s what it’s about. It’s connecting,” said Thornton.

People came for the food but stayed for the cause. Customers even told the non-profit to keep the change after ordering their tacos.

Another non-profit Punks with Lunch came out to support Footprints for Michigan. Roymerr says one of her reasons for giving back today is the increase in poverty due to the pandemic.

“During the pandemic, so many more people are suffering from poverty that you know we need more help than ever,” says Roymerr.

In 2019 Footprints of Michigan donated 12,000 shoes across the state to Veterans and people who are homeless. This year they hope to surpass that.

“Every little bit helps,” said Thornton.

Today they raised $1400 dollars. The non-profit hopes to hosts fundraising events every month with a different theme.