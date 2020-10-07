Local organization donates blankets to Sparrow Cancer Center

Michigan

by: Blair Nelson , Megan Schellong

Posted: / Updated:

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Members of JCI Lansing — Junior Chamber International (the former Lansing Jaycees) donated 45 blankets to Sparrow Herbert-Cancer Center Tuesday to provide some warmth to patients ahead of winter.

Group leaders took special safety measures to hand-deliver material to members’ porches so they could create the lap-sized blankets.

JCI Lansing provides development opportunities to empower young people to create change in the Lansing area. The organization focuses on building leadership skills through community service.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Michigan Headlines

More Michigan

StormTracker 6 Radar