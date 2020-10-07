Local organization donates blankets to Sparrow Cancer Center

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Members of JCI Lansing — Junior Chamber International (the former Lansing Jaycees) donated 45 blankets to Sparrow Herbert-Cancer Center Tuesday to provide some warmth to patients ahead of winter.

Group leaders took special safety measures to hand-deliver material to members’ porches so they could create the lap-sized blankets.

JCI Lansing provides development opportunities to empower young people to create change in the Lansing area. The organization focuses on building leadership skills through community service.