Local schools begin offering free meals during COVID-19 break

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– The Lansing School District has 20 different locations that will open Monday through Friday for the next three weeks.

The hours vary at each location, but most will offer breakfast, lunch or both.

Families can pick up breakfast or lunch for the next day. They can also pick up multiple meals at one time. The sites will have weekend meal kits as well.

If you’re a parent of a Lansing School District student you don’t need to bring your child with you.

The Holt Community Food Bank is teaming up with the Holt Mobile Food Bus to deliver food to families in the district. Those will also run from today until April 3rd.

We have a full list of those Lansing School District sites on our website, as well as information about Holt resources.