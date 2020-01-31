Local teenagers hope to send important Super Bowl Sunday message

It’s one of the busiest days of the year in the pizza business, and a group called “Most Teens Don’t” coordinated by Emma Sigman are making sure a group of more than 200 students message is heard. They are doing so by providing more than 3,000 flyers ready to go with nearly every pizza bought in Jackson this weekend.

“The whole idea is to get the message out to adults on why it’s important to keep alcohol out of the hands of youth, and making sure that they are being safe, and responsible when they are using alcohol this weekend,” said Substance Abuse Specialist, and Most Teens Don’t Coordinator, Emma Sigman.

Students from schools across Jackson meet voluntarily twice a month to brainstorm ideas on how to better their community. For seventh grader Samantha Cyrocki, the message of what the program fights against hits close to home.

“I got taken from my parents in 2013 and I don’t see them like ever because they did drugs and they chose drugs over us kids,” said Cyrocki.

The statistics are tough to even read. 21% of middle school students, and 11% of high school students in Jackson report ever riding in a car with someone who had been drinking.

The flyers also say that the average age of first alcohol use in Jackson County is nine years old, and 26% of Jackson County high school students report ever being drunk.



Erran Burchett is a manager at one of the 16 different pizza shops who will be handing out the flyers. She’s also a mother of three, and she hopes when parents read the flyers they take notice.

“Shocked, understanding, hopefully get it because some of those facts were are just shocking,” said Assistant Manager at Cottage Inn Pizza in Jackson.



Here is a link to drug free resources in Jackson as well as other ways to get involved to help the cause.

https://www.drugfreejackson.com/