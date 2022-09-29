LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The numbers are shocking.

Every 65 minutes in the U.S., a veteran takes their own life, and veterans are 58% more likely to commit suicide.

One Macomb Co. veteran shares his survivor story, and how it is motivating him to help others.

For Anton Harb Jr., it’s something he fights every day.

“It was this twisted thought process of I’m doing them a favor right,” said Harb Jr.. “I went to a hotel room I swallowed a bottle of Klonopin and a fifth of vodka and laid down and went to sleep.”

Anton harp was like many who were inspired to join the military after 9/11.

“I landed in Iraq on my twenty-third birthday they dropped me off in Tal Afar Iraq,” said Harb Jr.

After two tours of duty in Iraq, Anton joined Border Patrol and then the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

But even though he left Iraq, Iraq never left Anton.

“I attempted suicide in October 31st of 2016,” said Harb Jr. “It was survivor’s guilt, there was leadership guilt.”

The veteran was suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder.

Thankfully, Anton was saved after a friend realized something was wrong.

“Literally just before I passed out I heard a knock on the door it was the cops,” said Anton.

Anton says his new purpose is to help others struggling with suicidal thoughts, but the biggest issue is getting resources and benefits from the Veteran’s Administration.

If you or anyone you know is in need of help, you can click here for a list of resources.