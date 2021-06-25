Locals react to Chauvin sentencing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — George Floyd’s murder sparked a cry for justice last year. People in cities all across the country including Detroit, Grand Rapids and here in Lansing, held protests and rallies against police brutality.

Prosecutor’s in this case wanted 30 years for Chauvin, while the defense requested probation instead of jail time due to his age, lack of criminal history and the idea that he may be a target in jail.

6 news spoke to a legal expert and a local activist to get their thoughts on today’s historic sentencing.

“This is meant for punishment purposes and if it has any effect, those who are cruel and injured hurt purposely other people will be held accountable. 3:29 5:10 “Going much further under the 25 year mark I think is an injustice to the facts,” said Anthony Flores, Law Professor at Western Michigan University Cooley Law School.

“They put that badge on, they take that oath and they say they’re going to protect and serve and if you’re not doing that job you should be held accountable for it. If you’re using your badge for power and to degrade and to kill and murder people, you should be held at a 10 times higher standard then what the citizens are held,” said Ahsahki Guy, Lansing activist.

We also reached out to the Michigan Fraternal Order of Police to get their thoughts on the sentence but we still have not received a response.