Locals react to opioid task force house bill

OKEMOS, Mich. (WLNS)– The House recently passed a bill to create a task force to help combat the opioid epidemic.

The task force would help stop the trafficking of drugs coming over the United States border. The bill passed through the house with a 403-1 vote.

Here in Michigan, Phil Pavona is all too familiar with the opioid crisis. He lost his son, Eric, to an overdose almost eight years ago.

Pavona is also the Founder and Vice President of the Ingham County Families Against Narcotics and has been helping other families that have been impacted by the epidemic. He says the more attention to the issue, the better.

“I can see that things are starting to head in the right direction and the more people that want to jump on the bandwagon and help us move it in the right direction, you know I’m all for that,” said Pavona.

He added he never prejudges whether something will be successful or not.

“My fear is that you can often get involved theoretically in the ivory tower, and it will sound good on paper, but does that actually get down to the level of the people who are meeting one on one with families and those who suffer from substance abuse,” said Pavona.

Pavona says the people who suffer should be brought to the table.

“As you institute these things, you know are they having an impact? And they won’t know unless you ask the people who it affects the most,” said Pavona, “you need to talk to those people who are struggling themselves and their family, to ask them, if what it is that we’re proposing, do you think will make a difference?”

He says he is supportive of the task force, but wants to see more action at a local level.

“We have to get with kids and parents and preventative coalitions, to come up with great ideas that will actually occur so that these kids will never cross over into these dangerous drugs,” said Pavona.