Logan’s Roadhouse and Old Chicago owner files for bankruptcy

WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WLNS) - Multiple crews responded to a two-story house fire near the intersection of Highland Court and Greencroft Street.

The call came in around 5:45 p.m. and was contained to the basement, but there was some damage to the first story floor.

Although two adults and two children live in the home, nobody was hurt, according to fire officials.

The family was displaced and is now being helped by the American Red Cross.

The official cause of the fire is still under investigation.