LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The company that owns Logan’s Roadhouse and Old Chicago has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
CraftWorks Holdings, LLC filed the request in a federal court in Delaware Tuesday, according to reports by our sister station WOOD-TV.
The Nashville-based company is asking the court to sign off on an agreement to sell its assets to Fortress Credit Co. LLC.
A move that CraftWorks says would reduce its debt by more than 60%, or $140 million, and free up funding for future investment. As part of the deal, Fortress would give CraftWorks $23 million in financing to support operations during the bankruptcy process.
The closest Logan’s Roadhouse location is on West Saginaw Highway in Lansing while Old Chicago is on Grand River Avenue in Okemos.
The 4 largest brands operated by CraftWorks include: Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom, Logan’s Roadhouse, Gordon Biersch Brewery Restaurant and Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery, according to the company website.
CraftWorks says despite the restructuring, it will be business as usual at its restaurants and franchisees, with CraftWorks planning to continue to pay its more than 18,000 employees, honor gift cards and loyalty programs and pay vendors during the process.
CraftWorks has 338 locations in 39 States and the District of Columbia and abroad in Taiwan.
Logan’s Roadhouse and Old Chicago owner files for bankruptcy
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The company that owns Logan’s Roadhouse and Old Chicago has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.