LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Long-term care facilities and K-12 schools accounted for 60% of COVID-19 outbreaks last week, the state health department reported.

COVID-19 outbreaks are generally defined as two or more cases with a link by place and time indicating a shared exposure outside of a household.

This week, the state health department documented a total of 590 new and ongoing coronavirus outbreaks combined, adding 144 new outbreaks from the previous week (446).

60% of the new outbreaks were documented in K-12 school settings and long-term care facilities, accounting for 86 outbreaks combined.

The newest COVID-19 outbreaks in long-term care facilities occurred in Region 3, which includes Saginaw, Alcona, Iosco, Ogemaw, Arenac, Gladwin, Midland, Bay, Genesee, Tuscola, Lapeer, Sanilac and Huron counties.

Region 3 also had the most COVID-19 outbreaks in K-12 schools last week with eight outbreaks identified.

According to Johns Hopkins University, Michigan conducted the most number of COVID-19 tests yesterday with 96,707 tests.

With that high, the 7-day moving average of COVID-19 positive cases is rising, it’s now at 6.6%, more than five times what it was at the end of June.

The WHO has said that in countries that have conducted extensive testing for COVID-19, should remain at 5% or lower for at least 14 days.