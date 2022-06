DEWITT, Mich. (WLNS) — Longtime DeWitt Police Chief Wendell Myers has passed away, the City of DeWitt announced on Facebook Thursday.

Myers was the chief for 25 years and lived in the city for many years as well. He passed away at his home on Wednesday after a third bout with cancer, the city said.

“Chief Myers was both respected and admired by the officers that served under him,” the city said.

His visitation and funeral information can be found below.