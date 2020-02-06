Look at this! Driver leaves road, climbs pole in Shiawassee County crash

A driver in Shiawassee County today is in some hot water after landing his car on a roadside power pole.

The Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office says the driver was heading south on M-52 near Juddville Road just after noon today when he lost control on a curve in front of the Shiawassee Conservation Association.

Investigators say the car was traveling at a high rate of speed when it left the road and ended up impaled on the pole.

According to the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, there is an investigation into the possibility that the driver was under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol.

So what happened to the driver?

He was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.