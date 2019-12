One in six. That's the number of people in Southern Michigan that struggle with hunger according to a local food bank. Mark Smith sees the need first hand.

"They tell us that they can't seem to get enough food if they've got a bridge card. There's not enough areas and not enough money coming into the community to help them out and they're marginalized problems so that's an issue for the people in the community," said President of the Jackson Community Pantry, Mark Smith.