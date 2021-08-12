LOOK: Several RV’s damaged, one split in half at park in Brooklyn, Mich.

BROOKLYN, Mich. (WLNS) — Several severe storms ripped through lower Michigan last night and as the day has gone on, 6 News has received more and more photos of damaged areas.

Juniper Hills Campground in Brooklyn, Michigan is certainly an area that saw their fair share of the damages.

Several campers were damaged and one was completely split in half, according to Shook Miller, who owns a seasonal spot at the park.

Miller said one person was sleeping inside the camper that was split in half with his two dogs. Both the dogs were later found safe and the man was fine besides a few cuts and bruises.

There were also a countless number of trees down in the area, Miller said.