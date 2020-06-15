Looking for a job? Sparrow is hiring

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – If you’re looking for work, or know someone who is, here’s some information you can use.

Sparrow is immediately hiring over 115 full-and-part-time positions.

The jobs are in Environmental Services; Food and Nutrition; Pharmacy clerks and technicians at Pharmacy Plus; phlebotomists; and security ambassadors and security entrance coordinator.

Pay varies based on position and experience and the jobs offer health, dental and vision benefits.

To learn more about Sparrow jobs, go online here.