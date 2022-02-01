Lose something? Feb. 1 is National Unclaimed Property Day

Millions of families received payments of up to $300 per child each month since July, but some eligible families have yet to see a penny. Others haven’t received all of the money. (iStock/Getty Images Plus)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan Department of Treasury has millions of dollars in lost or forgotten assets- and they are asking you to claim your belongings.

Among the lost assets include dormant bank accounts, uncashed checks, valuables left in safe deposit boxes and stock certificates.

The properties were all turned over to the state once they were determined to be abandoned.

To find out if you have cash or property, check multiple states at www.UCPday.com or go directly to Michigan’s Unclaimed Property website to search for free.

Those interested should search their name, a maiden name, or the name of a business or nonprofit.

I encourage everyone to check to see if they have forgotten or abandoned property. Our Unclaimed Property staff are standing by and ready to reunite these assets with their rightful owners or heirs.” State Treasurer Rachael Eubanks

Claimants may also call 517-636-5320 between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m., Monday-Friday.

To increase awareness of lost or abandoned personal assets, the National Association of Unclaimed Property Administrators declared the first National Unclaimed Property Day on Feb. 1, 2021.