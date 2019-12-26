Lottery: Merry Christmas! You’re a millionaire

MESICK, Mich. (WLNS) - A Michigan man has been arrested and charged with the death of his 8-week old son.

Tyler Russell has been charged with two felonies, involuntary manslaughter and child abuse first degree.

The first charge carries a sentence of 15 years and a $7,500 fine while the second is punishable by life in prison.

The charges were announced by the Michigan State Police, following an investigation into the September 28th death of Xavier Russell.

An autopsy determined the manner of death to be homicide caused by acute brain and spinal injuries, according to reports by our media partners at MLive.

The Wexford County Prosecutor charged the 24-year-old during his arraignment on Thursday, December 26th.