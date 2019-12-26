LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Powerball drawing for Wednesday, December 25th includes a winning ticket sold in Michigan.
The Powerball Numbers were 2-4-16-30-46 (white) and 20 (red).
There was no grand prize winner, so the drawing on Saturday, December 28th will be worth $200 million with a cash option of $134.3 million.
Four players matched all five white balls to win $1 million. Those tickets were sold in Michigan, Georgia, New Jersey and New York.
The $1 million dollar ticket was sold at a 7-11 in Saint Clair Shores, according to our media partners at MLive.
The $1 million winner was the largest prize won in the state, but nearly 20,000 tickets sold in Michigan won at least $4.
Lottery: Merry Christmas! You’re a millionaire
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Powerball drawing for Wednesday, December 25th includes a winning ticket sold in Michigan.