Love Michigan’s waters? Online program lets residents paddle for a cause

CLINTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) - A local sheriff's department is reminding residents they will never call and ask for you to pay any fees with money orders.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office is aware that someone claiming to be a Deputy Walker is making phone calls and leaving voicemails to county residents.

Anyone who receives a voicemail or phone call may email that information along with your name, phone number, the date and time of the call as well as what the person indicated they were calling about and the number they called from or the number they asked you to call back.

If you have any questions about a phone call from the sheriff's office, call (989) 224 - 5200 to verify that you were actually contacted by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.