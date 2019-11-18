Love Ranch? Here’s a stocking with 52 ounces of it

If you can’t get enough of ranch dressing on your salads this holiday season, Hidden Valley is selling a stocking full of it.

The plastic stocking is 15″ x 7″ and comes with a full 52 fl. oz bottle of Hidden Valley Original Ranch Dressing.

There’s even a functional pour spot at the stocking toe.

Other holiday-themed ranch items include a holiday throw blanket ($50), holiday mug ($10), holiday throw pillow ($30) and holiday cards ($25).

The stockings are available for pre-order online here and cost $35 USD plus tax. The stockings are estimated to ship in early December.