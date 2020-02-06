Love wins! Lost kittens reunited with Mom

No matter how bad your day might be going today, this should put a smile on your face.

According to the Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter Facebook page five lost kittens were found inside a construction site a few days ago.

The kittens were hungry, cold and suffering from breathing problems.

They were hustled to the Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter in Mason where staffmembers began bottle feeding the tiny felines.

But then the story takes another twist.

Wednesday a female cat was found wandering around the construction site, apparently searching for something.

She was taken the the shelter and reunited with her lost litter.

All are doing well and clearly happy to be back together again.