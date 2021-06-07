Low-flying helicopter inspecting high-voltage towers expected in Mid-Michigan on Monday

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – ITC officials will be conducting inspections at high-voltage transmission structures on Monday and this will be done by helicopter.

Officials say, if you see one flying lower than usual near power lines or other structures, it’s ok.

Monday’s inspections are expected to include Clinton and Ionia counties.

Officials say these inspections are done at low altitudes to allow accurate visual inspection of equipment for lightning damage, wear and tear, or other potential problems.