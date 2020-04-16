Lowe’s donates washer and dryer to Delta Township Fire Department

The Delta Township Fire Department answer about 10 calls a day.



During the pandemic, they have to wash everything when they get back from a call.



That means the washer and dryer are working overtime and right in the middle of it all, their dryer broke.



What they thought would be a normal trip to Lowe’s for a new one, turned into something they’ll never forget.



“We were met by a guy from Lowe’s who says ‘hey, what do you guys need’ and we say we really need a dryer. He says what do you think if we give you a washer and dryer. We were taken back a little, we said excuse me. He says, yeah we like to give you a washer and dryer. We told him what we needed and what we had. Without hesitation, he says call a truck pick it up its yours.” Said Capt Steve Funk, Delta Township Fire Department.



Steve says something like this might seem minor, but a washer and dryer is crucial; when every minute counts.

“We have to sanitize all this equipment and its has to be dried and has to come back, to try in an hour versus 3 hours it’s very essential with the calls.” Said Capt Steve Funk, Delta Township Fire Department.

“We were very thankful Lowe’s and the manager Steve at Lowe’s, he was top notch and did great job.” Said Capt Steve Funk, Delta Township Fire Department.