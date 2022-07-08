LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing Police Department has announced a recent round of promotions, including a new assistant chief.

The department broke the news on their Facebook page.

"Congratulations are in order!" LPD said.







The biggest move was Captain Robert Backus being promoted to the role of assistant chief. This is the first time in many years that LPD has actually had an assistant chief, making the move more significant.

In addition, Lieutenant Matthew Kreft was promoted to the rank of captain, and Officer Ryan Hackenberg was promoted to the rank of detective.