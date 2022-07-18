LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Leaders from throughout the Lansing community came together Saturday with a goal to put an end to gun violence.

So far Lansing has seen eight homicides from guns, and on Saturday, hundreds of people gathered in front of ‘Walk In Truth Ministries’ to highlight the importance of the community coming together to make change.

And that’s something leaders say is long overdue.

Members of the community had a chance to tell the stories of loved ones they lost due to gun violence. This free event featured live music, food, and bouncy houses.

There was also a clothing drive for those in need.

Officials say events like these are what make a positive difference, and give a message of hope for a better tomorrow.

“We feel so fortunate to come out here and be apart of the events that involve everybody in our community,” said Robert Backus, assistant chief for the Lansing Police Department. “There are so many different groups here, and so much diversity. The goal is to bring everybody together, the goal is about interaction, its about establishing friendships, it’s really about celebrating who makes up the community. All the different groups coming together and building friendships and relationships.”

The event aimed to not only bring peace, but also to unify community members. One pastor said in order to see change, the city needs a little love.

“We are joining together, were tired of the senseless killing and murders that are going on in our society. Here we have decided to come together to make a change, make a difference. This community needs love and they have agreed to bring it out,” said Tracy Edmond Sr., pastor at Walk In Truth Ministries.