17-year-old boy killed in shooting on Hunters Ridge Dr in Lansing

Michigan

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing Police Department has released an update on the shooting on the 3900 block of Hunters Ridge Drive.

At 2:37 p.m. police responded to a reported shooting. 911 operators advised officers that a 17-year-old boy had arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound.

Officers arrived on scene and also established contact with the 17-year-old victim.

The boy eventually died of his injuries.

According to police, a preliminary investigation found that the victim was shot on the 3900 block of Hunters Ridge Dr in a parking lot and was then taken to the hospital by an acquaintance.

Police believe that the shooting was an isolated incident between the victim and suspect/suspets.

The shooting is now considered a homicide.

Anyone with information with regard to this homicide is asked to call one of the following; Lansing Police Department 517-483-4600, Detective Sergeant Rick Thomas 517-483-6847, Crime Stoppers 517-483-7867, or message the Lansing Police Department Facebook page.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing Police Department tells 6 News that there was a shooting on the 3900 block of Hunters Ridge Dr. this afternoon.

In addition, LPD tells us a 17-year-old arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound, but at this time they have not been able to connect the two cases.

LPD also said they have heard that the injury is not life-threatening at this time.

At this time, LPD, Michigan State Police and Crime Scene Investigators are on the scene. Neighbors tell 6 News that they heard 10-15 gunshots.

Stay with 6 News as we work to learn more about this incident.

