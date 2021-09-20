17-year-old boy killed in shooting on Hunters Ridge Dr in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing Police Department has released an update on the shooting on the 3900 block of Hunters Ridge Drive.

At 2:37 p.m. police responded to a reported shooting. 911 operators advised officers that a 17-year-old boy had arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound.

Officers arrived on scene and also established contact with the 17-year-old victim.

The boy eventually died of his injuries.

According to police, a preliminary investigation found that the victim was shot on the 3900 block of Hunters Ridge Dr in a parking lot and was then taken to the hospital by an acquaintance.

Police believe that the shooting was an isolated incident between the victim and suspect/suspets.

The shooting is now considered a homicide.

Anyone with information with regard to this homicide is asked to call one of the following; Lansing Police Department 517-483-4600, Detective Sergeant Rick Thomas 517-483-6847, Crime Stoppers 517-483-7867, or message the Lansing Police Department Facebook page.

