LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – In Lansing, the police department held its annual gifts and groceries giveaway event.

“It’s an amazing thing around this time of year for us to give back to the community and actually see families get the help that they need,” said Officer Damon Pulver.

Officer Pulver was playing the role of Santa. He rode around in a squad car instead of a sleigh.

Pulver and other LPD officers started loading their cars at 10 o’clock Tuesday morning, preparing to deliver holiday help to 21 families.

“We always supply them with a Christmas dinner and a little extra food for the week because we understand the kids are going to be out of school for the week,” said officer Anthony Vandevoorde

LPD says the list of families is put together throughout the year.

For officer Pulver, he plans to make this a tradition.

“This is my first time actually delivering the presents, but over the past three years me and my family have sponsored three different families so it was nice to actually see them all finally get delivered and see the reaction of the kids when they got them. So it was really awesome,” said Pulver.