LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing Police Department is asking the public for help in uncovering the cause of a woman’s head injury.

At 11:00 a.m. on Friday, LPD officers were dispatched to the 3100 block of Ingham St. Upon arrival, officers found a 42-year-old woman with a head injury inside a home.

The woman was transported to the hospital and is in critical condition.

The Lansing Police Department is investigating the cause of her injury.

If you have any information, you can Detective Martha McGonegal at 517-483-4823.