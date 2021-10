LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing Police are investigating a shooting that took place near S. pennsylvania Ave. and Kendon Dr.

Officials have advised residents to steer clear of the area.

There is also a police presence at a nearby apartment complex.

ATTENTION – Lansing Police Department is currently investigating a shooting near S. Pennsylvania Ave. and Kendon Dr. (Lansing, MI). Please avoid this general area. #PoliceOperation #AvoidArea — Lansing Police (@LansingPolice) October 22, 2021

Not much else is known about the shooting, except that police are investigating the scene.

This is a developing story. 6 News will provide updates as they become available.