LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— The Lansing Police Department needs help finding a driver and truck allegedly involved with illegal dumping in the 800 block of East Miller.

Police are looking to identify a man and a woman passenger involved in the dumping situation pictured below.











Police say the driver’s front tire is different than the other three.

If you have any information call the Lansing Police Department at (517)-483-4600.