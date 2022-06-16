LPD officer throwing out first pitch at Tigers game –Courtesy of Lansing Police

DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS) — All eyes will be focused on Lansing Police Department Officer Brian Rendon Thursday night.

Rendon is throwing out the honorary first pitch at the Detroit Tigers game against the Texas Rangers for Law Enforcement Night.

Rendon is one of LPD’s senior officers and is the lead trainer for the K-9 unit. In addition, he’s the president of Michigan Concerns of Police Survivors (MI-C.O.P.S.) which gives resources to the families of fallen officers.

Lansing police say a portion of the ticket sales Thursday go to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund and MI-C.O.P.S.