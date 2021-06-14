LPD: One dead, three injured at Oak Park an attempted murder-suicide

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing Police Department is now saying an incident at Oak Park Sunday that left one person dead and three people seriously injured was an attempted murder-suicide.

It happened just after 3:00 p.m. and police say 41-year-old Manvil Darnell Pinder from Lansing assaulted three people, including a 3-year-old kid, and then took his own life.

The 3-year-old boy has serious injuries, as well as a 27-year-old woman. A 37-year-old man was treated at the hospital and released.

Police said that the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Lansing Police Detective Theresa Mironiuk at 517-483-4822.